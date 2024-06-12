Angels vs Diamondbacks: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Opener
The Angels will give the ball to left-hander Jose Suarez in the opener of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-35) on Tuesday at Chase Field.
The Angels (25-40) will look to win their second consecutive game, two days after Logan O'Hoppe walked off the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium.
Here's what else you need to know about the series opener:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +130 / Diamondbacks -155
• Over/under: 9
Prediction
Both starting pitchers have taken their lumps this season. Jordan Montgomery got a late start to the season, missing spring training and delaying his Diamondbacks debut. He holds a 3-4 record with a 6.22 ERA. The Angels’ Jose Suarez has spent most of the season in the bullpen and has a 6.54 ERA. Look for a high-scoring matchup with the bullpens doing a lot of the work and deciding the final outcome.
More
• Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs. Mike Trout, despite missing most of the season with a torn meniscus, remains second on the team with 10.
• For the Diamondbacks, Ketel Marte has been a standout with a .281 average, 13 home runs, and 35 RBIs.
• This matchup also features Luis Rengifo’s speed on the bases, with a team-high 17 stolen bases for the Angels, countered by Corbin Carroll’s 11 stolen bases for the Diamondbacks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.