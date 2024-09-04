Angels vs Dodgers: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Game 2
The Angels will send Griffin Canning to the mound opposite Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller as they seek revenge for a 10-6, 10-inning loss in the series opener Wednesday.
Here is how the Angels will line up behind Canning:
Here are the storylines to watch:
How to Watch
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Dodgers -205/Angels +170
Over/Under: 10
Prediction
Canning threw six shutout innings in relief of an opener Aug. 22 in Toronto. Six days later in Detroit he struggled with command, allowing five hits, four walks a and three runs in a loss that raised his ERA to 5.19, the second-highest among AL starters. Manager Ron Washington reportedly contemplated using Canning with an opener again, but he'll try to reverse his fortunes against one of baseball's best lineups beginning in the first inning Tuesday. Bobby Miller (2-3, 7.25 ERA) has struggled himself, predicting a high-scoring game.
More
• Angels closer Ben Joyce has eclipsed 100 mph with 44.0 percent (238 of 541) of his pitches this season, which ranks second in the Majors behind Oakland’s Mason Miller (48.7%). Last night he threw the fastest pitch by anyone in 2024 (105.5 mph).
• Since June 17, Angels relievers lead the Majors with a 2.69 ERA (257.2 IP - 77 ER) and rank second with a 1.08 WHIP.
• Logan O’Hoppe ranks third in the majors with 18 home runs as a catcher this season, behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (24) and Oakland’s Shea Langeliers (24). He's the first Angels catcher with at least 18 homers in a season since Mike Napoli (20) in 2008.
