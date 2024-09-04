Halos Today

Angels vs Dodgers: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Game 2

J.P. Hoornstra

Aug 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning (47) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Aug 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Griffin Canning (47) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Angels will send Griffin Canning to the mound opposite Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Bobby Miller as they seek revenge for a 10-6, 10-inning loss in the series opener Wednesday.

Here is how the Angels will line up behind Canning:

Here are the storylines to watch:

How to Watch

Time: 6:40 p.m.

Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers -205/Angels +170

Over/Under: 10

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Canning threw six shutout innings in relief of an opener Aug. 22 in Toronto. Six days later in Detroit he struggled with command, allowing five hits, four walks a and three runs in a loss that raised his ERA to 5.19, the second-highest among AL starters. Manager Ron Washington reportedly contemplated using Canning with an opener again, but he'll try to reverse his fortunes against one of baseball's best lineups beginning in the first inning Tuesday. Bobby Miller (2-3, 7.25 ERA) has struggled himself, predicting a high-scoring game.

More

• Angels closer Ben Joyce has eclipsed 100 mph with 44.0 percent (238 of 541) of his pitches this season, which ranks second in the Majors behind Oakland’s Mason Miller (48.7%). Last night he threw the fastest pitch by anyone in 2024 (105.5 mph).

• Since June 17, Angels relievers lead the Majors with a 2.69 ERA (257.2 IP - 77 ER) and rank second with a 1.08 WHIP.

• Logan O’Hoppe ranks third in the majors with 18 home runs as a catcher this season, behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (24) and Oakland’s Shea Langeliers (24). He's the first Angels catcher with at least 18 homers in a season since Mike Napoli (20) in 2008.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/Angels News