Angels vs Mariners: Infielder Designated for Assignment, How to Watch, Odds and More
The Angels will welcome back Luis Rengifo to their starting lineup for the second game of their series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. He missed the last 15 games with right wrist inflammation:
The addition comes at the expense of infielder Keston Hiura, who was designated for assignment to make room for Rengifo on the roster.
Here's what else you need to know for the game.
How to Watch
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Location: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 570-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +140/Mariners -166
Over/under: 6.5
Prediction
The pitching matchup sees Jose Soriano (5-7, 3.71 ERA) for the Angels against Logan Gilbert (6-5, 2.79 ERA) for the Mariners. Soriano gotten shown solid results on the road, while Gilbert has been reliable at home. Given their recent performances, a low-scoring contest seems likely. While the Angels are welcoming back one of their better hitters in Rengifo, the Mariners placed All-Star Julio Rodriguez on the injured list Tuesday amid a series of roster moves, which could tilt the advantage to the Angels.
More
• Closer Carlos Estévez is tied for fifth in the American League with 19 saves, and is enjoying an impressive streak of 18 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run.
• Angels outfielder Jo Adell is hitting .429 during his 7-game hitting streak.
• Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel is hitting .305 since June 12, including his first multi-extra-base hit game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
