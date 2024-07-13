Halos Today

Angels vs Mariners on July 13: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions

Can the Angels grab another win?

Matt Levine

The Los Angeles Angels enter Saturday looking for another win over the Seattle Mariners. Following an 11-0 loss on Thursday, Los Angeles bounced back for a 6-5 win on Friday. The Angels come into this game with a record of 39-55 on the season, sitting in fourth place within the American League West. Seattle enters this contest with a record of 52-44 on the year, sitting in first place within the AL West.

Here's what you need to know about Saturday's game:

How to Watch

• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT

• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

• TV: Bally Sports West

• Radio: 830-AM

Odds

 • Moneyline: Mariners -155 / Angels +142

• Over/under: 8.0

• All odds via PickDawgz

Prediction

This matchup is set for this game as the Angels are sending José Soriano (4-7, 3.87 ERA) to the mound in this game. Seattle is countering with George Kirby (7-6, 3.39 ERA) as both teams look to grab control of the four-game series.

The Angels come out on top in this one behind a strong effort from Soriano. The bats also chip in to grab the third game of the series.

Angels 5, Mariners 4

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
