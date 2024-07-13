Angels vs Mariners on July 13: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, and Predictions
The Los Angeles Angels enter Saturday looking for another win over the Seattle Mariners. Following an 11-0 loss on Thursday, Los Angeles bounced back for a 6-5 win on Friday. The Angels come into this game with a record of 39-55 on the season, sitting in fourth place within the American League West. Seattle enters this contest with a record of 52-44 on the year, sitting in first place within the AL West.
Here's what you need to know about Saturday's game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Mariners -155 / Angels +142
• Over/under: 8.0
Prediction
This matchup is set for this game as the Angels are sending José Soriano (4-7, 3.87 ERA) to the mound in this game. Seattle is countering with George Kirby (7-6, 3.39 ERA) as both teams look to grab control of the four-game series.
The Angels come out on top in this one behind a strong effort from Soriano. The bats also chip in to grab the third game of the series.
Angels 5, Mariners 4
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.