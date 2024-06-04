Angels vs Padres: Notes, Odds, How to Watch, Predictions and More for Series Opener
As the Angels host the San Diego Padres in the first game of a six-game homestand, Tyler Anderson will resume a familiar role: stopper.
The veteran left-hander is sixth in the American League with a 2.47 ERA, and fifth in opponent batting average at .196. Anderson will look to stop a five-game losing streak against a San Diego team the Angels have historically struggled against. Last year, the Padres won all three head-to-head games in July 2023 at Petco Park.
How to Watch
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
• Streaming: MLB.tv
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres: -148 / Angels +124
• Over/Under: 8.5
Predictions
Anderson's steady dominance has been a silver lining in a down season for the Angels. If he can maintain that momentum, the home team could very well take advantage of Padres' starter Matt Waldron, who's been decent (4.26 ERA, 31.1 percent hard-hit rate) but less consistent. Given the recent run trends, a high-scoring affair could be in the cards, but it'll boil down to the Angels' ability to awaken their bats when it counts. With Anderson's control, a slight edge is given to the Angels in a close game.
More
• Angels outfielder Jo Adell was named the May Defensive Player of the Month by Sports Info Solutions. Adell led all players in Defensive Runs Saved in May.
• This game marks the beginning of a six-game homestand. After the Padres leave town, the Angels will host the AL West rival Houston Astros.
• Angels pitchers lead the American League and are fourth in MLB with eight pickoffs.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.