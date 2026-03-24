Angels Players Who Helped Themselves Most in Spring Training

Each year players show up to Spring Training hoping to move their way up the depth charts. And each year a handful play themselves onto the Opening Day roster. This year the Angels opened camp with several roster spots and five players managed to play themselves into those positions.

Here's who helped themselves the most in Spring Training in 2026.

Jack Kochnowicz - SP

Kochanowicz opened 2025 as the Angels fifth starter. That had as much to do with the Angels lack of pitching depth as it did his own development. A lack of strikeouts and a surplus of home runs led to an ERA scraping 7 and a demotion back to AAA.

The Angels had breakout performances by George Klassen and Walbert Urena early in camp but Kochanowicz kept giving the team consistent performances. He struck out 11 hitters in 13.2 innings and pitched to an ERA under 2. The longball could still be an issue, however, as he surrendered 2 of those.

Kochanowicz will again open the year on the Angels roster; something that did not seem possible when camp began.

Ryan Johnson - SP

May 6, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Johnson (32) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Like Kochanowicz, Johnson broke camp with the Angels in 2025 but was not considered a strong possibility to do so this year. After 14.2 MLB innings went poorly for Johnson he went to High A and dominated.

The gap from High A to MLB is a huge one to bridge, even for an accomplished college pitcher like Johnson. He added a lot of movement to his pitches including 5 inches of horizontal break to his sinker. With some dominant showings in camp, Johnson again pitched his way onto the club. Now armed with multiple plus pitches to go with plus control, Johnson brings a level of upside to the Angels the team has not seen in a while.

Jeimer Candelario - 3B/1B/DH

Mar 11, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jeimer Candelario (46) bats against the Chicago White Sox during the third inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Nobody saw Candelario making the Angels roster when he arrived in camp. Two years removed away from his last good MLB season, the slugger signed a minor league deal with the Angels and earned a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Healthy after a couple of injury marred seasons, Candelario slugged .604 in 19 Cactus League games and blasted many balls over 100 MPH off his bat. The Angels simply could not ignore his offensive production and will add him to the roster prior to Opening Day.

Sam Bachman - RP

Jul 30, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Sam Bachman (40) throws against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Most Angels fans had forgotten about Bachman. Perry Minasian's first ever draft pick has battled injuries and inconsistency since being drafted 9th overall in the all pitcher draft of 2021.

Bachman was absolutely dealing in the Cactus League. 6 games, 8.1 innings pitched, 1 earned run, 15 strikeouts. Bachman's sinker is hitting 98 MPH and he is mowing through batters right now. He did not pitch late in games against scrubs, either.

Bachman truly earned his job this Spring.

Walbert Urena - SP/RP

Feb 11, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels Walbert Urena throws during pitchers and catchers workouts at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Each of the four players above have experience at the Major League level but Urena does not. He was a fast rising prospect last season and largely expected to head back to the minors to start this year.

Urena touched triple digits on his heater and pounded sinkers in the strike zone. He appeared in 6 games including 1 start and tallied 14 strikeouts in 15.2 innings. His ERA of 4.60 is not eye popping but the Angels believe his stuff will play in the bullpen and that is where he will start the season.

Nobody expected Urena to make the Angels out of camp. He showed plus stuff, though, and did.

It will be very interesting to see the impact of pitching coach Mike Maddux on the young arms. It isn't hard to see potential in each of them.