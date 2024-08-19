Angels vs Royals: Anthony Rendon Returns to Lineup, How to Watch, Odds, Notes and More
Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon returns to the lineup Monday against the Kansas City Royals as the Angels kick off a three-game series against their American League Central rivals:
Rendon is batting fifth and playing third base after missing the last two games with a bruise on his right elbow.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of Monday's series opener:
How to Watch
Time: 5:10 p.m.
Location: Kauffman Stadium
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +200/Royals -245
Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
Despite the Royals' recent stretch of success, starting pitcher Seth Lugo has struggled in his last two outings, allowing 11 earned runs in just over nine innings. At 13-7, with a 3.04 ERA, he remains on a short list of frontrunners for the American League Cy Young award. Carson Fulmer, although winless this season, has a manageable 4.22 ERA and has shown flashes of potential. If the Angels can get their offense going early, they might pull off an upset.
More
• Fulmer has a short but solid history at Kauffman Stadium (1.80 ERA) and has demonstrated an ability to hold batters to a .187 average after a first-pitch strike.
• Today marks Fulmer's first appearance at Kauffman Stadium since April 28, 2018 for the White Sox in Game 1 of a doubleheader, when he tossed a career-high 7 scoreless innings in a winning effort.
• Angels closer Ben Joyce, who threw the fastest strikeout pitch this season at 104.7 mph, ranks second in the majors since June 17 with a stellar 2.53 ERA.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.