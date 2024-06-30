Halos Today

Angels vs Tigers on June 30: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Predictions and More

Can the Angels complete the sweep?

Matt Levine

The Los Angeles Angels head into Sunday looking to sweep the series against the Detroit Tigers. The Angels have a record of 36-46, slotted in fourth place within the American League West. The Tigers head into this game with a record of 37-46, currently placed in fourth place in the AL Central.

Here's what else you need to know in advance of the game:

How to Watch

• Time: 1:07 p.m. PT

• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim

• TV: Bally Sports West

• Radio: 830-AM

Odds

• Moneyline: Angels +100 / Tigers +145

• Over/under: 8.5

• All odds are via PickDawgz

Predictions

The Angels are sending left-hander Tyler Anderson (7-7, 2.63 ERA) to the mound. He will be looking to help them complete the sweep. Detroit is sending right-hander Casey Mize (1-6, 4.54 ERA) to counter. The Angels likely have the edge here with the pitcher but the Tigers are a feisty ballclub. Look for the Angels to complete the sweep, however.

Angels 4, Tigers 3

• The Angels enter this game on a six-game winning streak. They are looking for their second straight sweep this week.

• The Tigers and Angels are now tied all time head-to-head: 338-338.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

