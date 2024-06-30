Angels vs Tigers on June 30: How to Watch, Pitching Matchups, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Angels head into Sunday looking to sweep the series against the Detroit Tigers. The Angels have a record of 36-46, slotted in fourth place within the American League West. The Tigers head into this game with a record of 37-46, currently placed in fourth place in the AL Central.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 1:07 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +100 / Tigers +145
• Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
The Angels are sending left-hander Tyler Anderson (7-7, 2.63 ERA) to the mound. He will be looking to help them complete the sweep. Detroit is sending right-hander Casey Mize (1-6, 4.54 ERA) to counter. The Angels likely have the edge here with the pitcher but the Tigers are a feisty ballclub. Look for the Angels to complete the sweep, however.
Angels 4, Tigers 3
More
• The Angels enter this game on a six-game winning streak. They are looking for their second straight sweep this week.
• The Tigers and Angels are now tied all time head-to-head: 338-338.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER