Angels vs Twins: Familiar Face Returns From Minors, How to Watch, Odds and More
The Angels' newest addition to their pitching staff is a familiar name.
Left-hander Jose Suarez was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday and right-hander Hans Crouse was optioned in a bullpen shuffle. Suarez, 26, debuted with the Angels in 2019 but was designated for assignment with an 8.15 ERA earlier this season after 18 appearances (one start).
Suarez had a 6.54 ERA in 11 starts with the Angels' top farm team.
Crouse, 25, has made 25 appearances with the Angels this season and went 4-3 with a 2.84 ERA.
Here is how the Angels will line up behind starting pitcher Reid Detmers at Target Field:
Here's what else you need to know ahead of the game:
How to Watch
Time: 4:40 p.m.
Location: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
TV: Bally Sports West, FS1 (out of market only)
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +145/Twins -175
Over/Under: 8
Prediction
The starting pitching matchup leans in favor of the Twins. David Festa (2-5, 4.75 ERA) has a 3.27 ERA in his last seven starts, having never allowed more than three runs. This is his first career start against the Angels. Reid Detmers (3-6, 5.87 ERA) allowed two runs in six innings on Sept. 3 against the Dodgers, his first major league start since June 1. The Twins swept a three-game series in Anaheim April 26-28 and have more to play for now, with a 76-67 record and a Wild Card berth at stake.
More
• Taylor Ward is in the midst of an on-base streak of 18 consecutive games, the longest by an Angels player this year.
• Angels reliever Ryan Zeferjahn hasn't allowed a run in his last four outings, a span of 7.2 innings.
• Ryan Miller has allowed one earned run across his first five MLB outings (5 innings) since his Aug. 27 debut.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
