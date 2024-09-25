Angels vs White Sox: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Game 2
The Angels will send resurgent starter Jose Suarez to the mound for the middle game of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. At 63-94, the Angels will set a franchise record for most losses in a single season if they lose.
The White Sox are sitting on 120 losses, tying the 1962 New York Mets for the most by any major league team in modern history.
Here's how they will line up at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Here are all the storylines to watch going into the game:
How to Watch
Time: 4:40 p.m.
Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels -120/White Sox +105
Over/Under: 7.5
Prediction
The Angels appear to be the safer bet for this matchup. Jose Suarez, who's had a solid run over his last three appearances without allowing an earned run in his last 12 innings, will start for the Angels. He seems to be in better form than Chicago’s Davis Martin, who has surrendered eight earned runs over his last eight innings. Look for the Angels to capitalize on Suarez’s recent performance.
More
• Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe ranks third in MLB with 20 home runs as a catcher this season, behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (26 HR) and Oakland’s Shea Langeliers (26 HR).
• Zach Neto is the fourth player in Angels history to have multiple 6+ RBI games in a season, joining Mo Vaughn (1999), Kendrys Morales (2009) and Mike Trout (2019).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.