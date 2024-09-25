Halos Today

Angels vs White Sox: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More for Game 2

J.P. Hoornstra

Sep 19, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez (54) sits in the dugout between inning against the the Houston Astros in the second inning at Minute Maid Park. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Angels will send resurgent starter Jose Suarez to the mound for the middle game of their three-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. At 63-94, the Angels will set a franchise record for most losses in a single season if they lose.

The White Sox are sitting on 120 losses, tying the 1962 New York Mets for the most by any major league team in modern history.

Here's how they will line up at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Here are all the storylines to watch going into the game:

How to Watch

Time: 4:40 p.m.

Location: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 830-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels -120/White Sox +105

Over/Under: 7.5

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

The Angels appear to be the safer bet for this matchup. Jose Suarez, who's had a solid run over his last three appearances without allowing an earned run in his last 12 innings, will start for the Angels. He seems to be in better form than Chicago’s Davis Martin, who has surrendered eight earned runs over his last eight innings. Look for the Angels to capitalize on Suarez’s recent performance.

• Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe ranks third in MLB with 20 home runs as a catcher this season, behind Seattle’s Cal Raleigh (26 HR) and Oakland’s Shea Langeliers (26 HR).

• Zach Neto is the fourth player in Angels history to have multiple 6+ RBI games in a season, joining Mo Vaughn (1999), Kendrys Morales (2009) and Mike Trout (2019).

