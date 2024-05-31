Angels vs Yankees: Storylines, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Finale
After splitting two games, each decided by one run, the Angels and New York Yankees meet in the rubber match of the three-game set Thursday at Angel Stadium. The Angels will look to improve on their MLB-worst home record of 7-20 in the finale of a six-game homestand.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Venue: Angel Stadium
• TV Broadcast: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM (KLAA)
Odds
• Spread: Yankees -1.5
• Money Line: LA Angels +142, New York Yankees -170
• Over/Under: 8.5
Predictions
The Yankees' Carlos Rodon (6-2, 2.95 ERA) has had tremendous success on the road, but the Halos are 8-3 this year facing left handed starters in 2024 — including Tuesday night’s victory with Yankees LHP Nestor Cortes making the start. The Angels will need to dig deep to support Patrick Sandoval (2-7, 5.60). The Yankees are in a bit of an offensive slump, with seven runs in their last three games, but expect them to break out in a high-scoring affair.
More
• Opponents are batting just .176 against Sandoval's changeup this season
• Even after reinstating infielder Michael Stefanic from the injured list, the Angels have 11 players on the injured list.
• Kevin Pillar has been a standout since joining the Angels, batting an impressive .431 with 20 RBIs in his first 17 games in Anaheim.
• Former Yankee Willie Calhoun's nine doubles are tied (with Don Baylor in 1977 and Torey Lovullo in 1993) for the most by any player in his first 23 games with the Angels.