Angels Young Player Named Top Breakout Candidate of 2025 by MLB Analyst
When the Los Angeles Angels called up right-hander Ben Joyce this season, they knew they would be getting a hard-throwing reliever. They didn't, however, expect him to be on his way to becoming one of the game's most dominant closers in 2025.
That's what MLB Network's Greg Amsinger predicts, though.
Amsinger released his list of 10 breakout candidates for the next season, and Joyce tops the list.
"Ben Joyce is going to have the breakout year in baseball: 0.89 ERA, 47 saves. The Angels will be a .500 team. His K/9 is gonna go up over 11. Ben Joyce, get ready for it, The best fastball in baseball is your No. 1 breakout player of 2025."
After earning a promotion from Double-A Rocket City in June, Joyce quickly made a name for himself as one of the hardest-throwing and most effective relievers in the league. Before his season was cut short on Sept. 10 due to right shoulder inflammation, Joyce posted a 2-0 record with a 2.08 ERA over 31 appearances, holding opponents to a .210 batting average in 34.2 innings.
On Sept. 4, Joyce delivered the fastest pitch of the season, a blistering 105.5 mph fastball to the Dodgers' Tommy Edman.
Joyce’s reputation as an elite hard-thrower goes far beyond a single pitch. According to Statcast, just 14 pitches reached 104.0 mph or faster this season — and Joyce accounted for 11 of them.
Expanding the threshold to pitches clocked at 103.0 mph or more, Joyce’s dominance becomes even clearer. Of the 111 such pitches recorded in 2024, he was responsible for 66. That’s an impressive ratio, considering he threw a total of 247 fastballs during his time with the Angels.
The Angels recognized Joyce’s potential when they selected him in the third round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. Having already reached 105.5 mph in college, Joyce was a standout, and it's somewhat surprising he lasted until the third round.
When it comes to velocity, the only pitcher who has thrown faster than Joyce is Aroldis Chapman. Chapman hit 105.8 mph in 2010 and 105.7 mph in 2016. This year, Chapman’s fastest pitch, at 105.1 mph, ranks as the second-hardest thrown in 2024, recorded during a game with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 7.