Angels Young Prospect Already Turning Heads in First Full Season
Los Angeles Angels No. 9 prospect Trey Gregory-Alford is already making noise in the Halos' organization, and MLB.com listed him as a prospect who is on the rise.
The Angels drafted the right-hander straight out of high school in the 11th round of the 2024 draft, and he is currently playing ball with Single-A Inland Empire.
"The Angels gave Gregory-Alford second-round money to sign him in the 11th round of the '24 Draft, and while he’s still raw, he showed rapid improvement in '25," the MLB.com staff writes. "After posting a 6.62 ERA in his first month of the Arizona Complex League, he’s pitched to a 1.86 ERA and .219 BAA since while getting his feet wet in full-season ball."
More news: Angels' Kenley Jansen Credits Dodgers Coach For Helping Him Set Obscure Record
Gregory-Alford made 12 appearances, and 10 starts, in the Arizona Complex League, and posted a 3.54 ERA through 56.1 innings pitched. He struck out 53 batters in that stretch. He had a turbulent first month of the season in May, allowing 13 runs, however didn't allow more than three in his following seven appearances.
The 19-year-old moved up to Single-A on Aug. 2, and made his first start the following day. He threw three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out five batters.
MLB.com's scouting report on Alford lists his fastball as his best weapon, rating it a 65 on the 80-point scale — considered above average.
More news: Angels' Kenley Jansen Wants to Reach Historic Milestone Before Retiring
"The Angels didn’t ramp Gregory-Alford up for competitive pitching last summer, letting him mostly get some work in bullpens and at instructs," the scouting report reads. "He’s very much more of a thrower than a complete pitcher right now, but he has two really interesting building blocks for a foundation. His heater can be fairly straight at times, but it gets on hitters quickly thanks to extension from his 6-foot-5 frame and he routinely can dial it up into the upper 90s. He combines it with a hard slider that could be a true out pitch in the future. He didn’t need a changeup against Colorado competition, but evaluators had seen one in the bullpen on occasion.
"While Gregory-Alford has a fairly clean delivery, he’s struggled to consistently find the strike zone when he speeds his mechanics up too much. Refining that and developing a third pitch could give him the chance to start long term, but he may be a bit of a project with patience required."
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.