Angels' Zach Neto Not Happy With Manager Ray Montgomery's Decision
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto voiced his displeasure with interim manager Ray Montgomery and his decision to give the 24-year-old the day off on Sunday.
The young star has been going through a slump recently, and Montgomery deemed it best if Neto got a day off as a reset for the stretch run of the season.
This was his first game out of the lineup since June 29, when he was dealing with a sore shoulder.
More news: Angels Named Among Top Landing Spots for Pete Alonso in Free Agency
Montgomery relayed the news to Neto, who expressed frustration over the decision, according to Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register.
"You get to that point where you start to chase results more than process,” Montgomery told Fletcher.
“And maybe you’re swinging at stuff, and your decision making changes. The quality of the at-bat might go down a little bit. So sometimes you just need to step away and watch it for a minute to be able to regroup.”
More news: Angels Minor League Affiliate Cancels Game After Outfielder’s Serious Car Accident
In the last 15 games, Neto is hitting .189/.283/.472 with four home runs, but only five RBIs and 21 strikeouts in 53 at-bats.
He still provides baserunning value and solid fielding at a key position. Still, as the Angels build for the future, the organization is ensuring Neto continues to progress and does not force the issue amid a slump.
While the shortstop is struggling, Montgomery still believes Neto is on the right track.
“His lows have been less low and his highs have been controlled a little bit,” Montgomery said.
“He’s really maturing into the type of player we’re watching every day. I think he’s doing a good job of that. He knows October is the goal. Not September.
“He’s still so young. What I don’t think he may realize is he’s only coming into what going to be his prime. He’s still on the front end of that. So that’s exciting.”
According to FanGraphs, Neto has a 3.3 WAR on the season, 25 home runs, and a solid 115 wRC+. He has put together an impressive campaign overall and was a budding All-Star during the first half of the season.
Neto is the team's best player this season, and should remain the core pillar that the franchise rebuilds around over the coming years.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.