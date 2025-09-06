Angels Minor League Affiliate Cancels Game After Outfielder’s Serious Car Accident
A Los Angeles Angels minor leaguer outfielder — Rio Foster — is in critical condition as a result of a serious car accident, according to the team's statement.
The Tri-City Dust Devils and the Hillsboro Hops, who were set to play on Friday, have cancelled their game following the incident involving the Dust Devils outfielder.
This story will be updated...
