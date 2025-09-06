Halos Today

Angels Minor League Affiliate Cancels Game After Outfielder’s Serious Car Accident

Nelson Espinal

Jul 3, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; A view of a Los Angeles Angels baseball hat and glove and logo before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Park in Arlington. The Angels defeated the Rangers 8-2. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
A Los Angeles Angels minor leaguer outfielder — Rio Foster — is in critical condition as a result of a serious car accident, according to the team's statement.

The Tri-City Dust Devils and the Hillsboro Hops, who were set to play on Friday, have cancelled their game following the incident involving the Dust Devils outfielder.

This story will be updated...

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

