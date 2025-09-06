Angels Named Among Top Landing Spots for Pete Alonso in Free Agency
If the Los Angeles Angels want to end the longest playoff drought in Major League Baseball, the roster will have to drastically improve.
Along with the continued development of their young, promising core, proven veterans with some real juice desperately need to be added to this grouping of players. Owner Arte Moreno may be a bit reticent to open up the check book in the wake of the failed Anthony Rendon deal (among other recent deals).
Having said that, if the Halos are serious in being a legitimate postseason contender, the team will have to spend accordingly.
Longtime writer Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently wrote an article in which he predicted where the top 25 upcoming free agents could land this winter.
When it comes to slugging first baseman Pete Alonso, Heyman lists the Angels as a possible fit.
As one recalls, Alonso had been available throughout much of this past winter. It was a virtual standstill between himself and the New York Mets. The Angels were rumored a year ago as a possibility for the multi-time All-Star. Ultimately, Alonso inked a two-year deal worth $54 million with an opt-out.
Alonso bet on himself — and it looks like he made a smart decision. Alonso is hitting .269 with 33 home runs and 113 runs batted in. Alonso made the All-Star team this past year (his fourth straight All-Star appearance) and is on pace to hit at least 40 homers for the third time in four years.
Signing Alonso will cost a pretty penny, and it could be too rich for Moreno's blood. Alonso will undoubtedly be seeking a multi-year deal. There's a situation where he could transition to being an everyday DH given his average play as a defender at first.
Based on Alonso's career, the Angels would essentially be pursuing a guy that's a relative lock to hit at least 35 homers and drive in more than 100 runs a year. Despite Alonso's warts as a player, there aren't too many run-producing stars to that degree with this level of consistency.
A proven run producer in the heart of this lineup featuring Zach Neto, Logan O'Hoppe, and Jo Adell could result in some real fireworks. It'll be up to the front office to determine whether signing Alonso is worth it in the long run (assuming Alonso has interest in heading to the West Coast).
