Angels' Zach Neto Opens Up on Possibly Making All-Star Team
As the regular season is hitting its midpoint, one of the Angels' brightest spots in shortstop Zach Neto got candid about the possibility of making the All-Star Team.
In his second full season with the Angels, Neto has become a steady presence at the plate as well as in the field. With the All-Star team announcement on the horizon, Neto's name is beginning to surface in serious conversations.
In a recent conversation with the Orange County Register, the 24-year-old opened up about the possibility of receiving his first All-Star nod, what it would mean to him and how he’s approached this season with a team-first mentality.
“It would mean a lot, but I still got a lot of work to do to hopefully achieve it,” Neto said. “Just trying to stay where my feet are, and then just keep playing my game. And if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, then I know I got to work a little harder to try to make it.”
Neto's third season with the Halos has been nothing short of spectacular. His offensive metrics put him as one of the top shortstops in the American league as he's hitting .272 with 10 home runs, 26 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and an OPS of .804 in 47 games.
On the defensive side, Neto has continued to improve despite his offseason shoulder surgery.
His quick first step allows him to get in front of the play and cover significant ground. His athleticism and quick feet have allowed him to already generate six defensive runs saved.
In combination with his offensive contributions, Neto is an emerging two-way force, one who’s quickly earning recognition as a franchise star for the Angels.
The race for American League shortstop spots at the 2025 All-Star Game is crowded with high-performing talent.
Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. leads the way, combining elite hitting numbers with above-average defense and a strong on-base profile.
Houston's Jeremy Pena is having an incredible season, while Athletics rookie Jacob Wilson is proving to be one of the best hitters in the league.
Against this competitive backdrop, Neto’s steady play and two-way value give him a legitimate case, especially if the Angels’ momentum continues into July.
