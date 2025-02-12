Anthony Rendon Hasn’t Responded to Angels Manager Ron Washington Following Latest Injury News
The Los Angeles Angels provided some unfortunate injury updates Wednesday.
Anthony Rendon will once again miss significant time as confirmed by general manager Perry Minasian, as the infielder will need to undergo surgery on his hip ahead of the 2025 season.
Read more: Anthony Rendon to Have Major Surgery, Will Miss Significant Time for Angels Again
What could be considered almost as concerning is that Halos manager Ron Washington said Rendon has yet to return his phone call upon hearing the grim news.
Washington was hopeful, saying, "Anthony's dealing with some things, and I know at some point he'll get back to me." The skipper also added that he is still a "believer in Rendon."
One of 2019's most exciting players in baseball was coming off a World Series win ahead of signing with the Angels before the 2020 season. His clutch home runs in Games 6 and 7 had helped the Washington Nationals secure their first championship in franchise history.
After inking a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Halos, Rendon has yet to play in more than 58 games in a season with the franchise.
According to Minasian, Rendon was trending downward in his latest recovery process.
“He brought up that he’s had some difficulty with his rehab the last couple weeks,” Minasian said. “We had a couple different doctors take a look at it.”
This may be why the Angels signed another third-baseman last week in veteran Yoán Moncada.
Washington has many other potential plays at third among his newly signed veterans, such as Moncada, Kevin Newman, Tim Anderson, and J.D. Davis.
The Halos manager said the team is "going to look at all our options and continue to move forward. That’s all you can do.”
It is certainly defeating news for Angels fans, especially given the 34-year-old Rendon has missed 438 games since the start of the 2021 season.
All is not lost for the Angels, though, as despite this blow, the team seems to be well-positioned without Rendon and still put together a productive offseason before the impending surgery announcement.
Mike Trout still seems on pace to have another major year, the retooled pitching room was solidified with the recent signing of closer Kenley Jansen, and all the veteran offseason additions should still leave fans excited to improve upon a 63-win 2024.
