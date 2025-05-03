Benches Clear in Angels vs Tigers After Zach Neto, Tarik Skubal Exchange Words
Benches cleared in the third inning of the Los Angeles Angels vs. Detroit Tigers game on Friday night at Angel Stadium.
After Tigers ace Tarik Skubal struck out Zach Neto — who homered off Skubal to lead off the game — the two players started jawing at each other leading to both teams leaving the dugout.
Here are some videos of the incident:
Nothing came of the incident, as the teams made their way back into the dugout. However, it's a situation to monitor as the game goes on.
Neto got the best of Skubal on the very first pitch of the game, hitting the ball 107.9 mph off the bat and a whopping 429 feet to center field.
It was Neto's first career leadoff home run, and his fourth long ball of the season.
The Angels will hope the incident between Neto and Skubal, the reigning American League Cy Young award winner, provides a spark for the Halos. They're looking to snap a six-game losing streak.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.