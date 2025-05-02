Angels Sign Veteran Utility Man in Exciting Move
A few days after J.D. Davis elected free agency, the veteran utility player re-signed with the Angels. The Angels announced Friday that Davis has been assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake, keeping him with the organization that signed him to a minor league contract in January.
The re-signing caps a wild month for Davis. Although he didn't make the Angels' Opening Day roster out of spring training as a non-roster invitee, Davis didn't have to wait long to return to the big leagues. His contract was selected April 10.
Davis got the call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake when Yoan Moncada re-aggravated a sprained thumb on April 10.
Davis, 32, was 1-for-9 with three strikeouts in five games before he was designated for assignment Tuesday to make room for Gustavo Campero on the Angels' active roster.
Davis elected free agency, allowing him to sign with any team, but in the end decided to remain in the Angels organization.
Davis has experience playing both infield corners and left field. From 2019-23, he recorded a .268/.352/.443 slash line with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants.
The Angels have been busy burning up the transactions wire since they lost 5-0 to the Minnesota Twins at home on Sunday. First, they lost pitcher Ian Anderson on waivers to the Braves; he was subsequently DFA'd after just one day with his former team.
Then, the Angels designated Carl Edwards Jr. for assignment and outrighted the veteran reliever to Triple-A Salt Lake. They swapped Davis for Campero on their 26-man roster and — in an unwelcome move — placed Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list with a bone bruise in his chronically injured left knee.
In another minor league deal, the Angels signed former Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jordan Holloway to a minor league contract and assigned him to their Arizona Complex League roster.
Davis will have a chance to resuscitate his career in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He was slashing .297/.357/.487 in 10 games with the Bees before his April promotion, and his average bat speed (72.7 mph) hasn't declined since his 2023 campaign in San Francisco.
The Bees have a 13-17 record going into Friday's rematch against the Albuquerque Isotopes, whom they beat 8-3 on Thursday night in Albuquerque. No word yet on whether Davis will be in the lineup for the game.
