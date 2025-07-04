Could The Angels Move Logan O'Hoppe to New Position? GM Answers
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian shut down any conversation of moving catcher Logan O'Hoppe to a different position.
O'Hoppe ranks in the bottom five in MLB among catchers in blocks above average, and has the seventh lowest catcher framing runs in the league this season. With a bat as potent as his, the Angels will always want to keep the catcher in the lineup, though his defense could prove to be a liability. Minasian, however, isn't bothered.
“He’s a young player,” Minasian said. “If we’re worried about every young player and some of their deficiencies, you wouldn’t play any of them. Nobody’s perfect, but the great thing about Logan and all of our young guys is they care and they work and they’re trying to get better every day. They learn from not only their their success. They learn from their failure too. He’s somebody that I believe in. We believe in as an organization, and we can be an outstanding catcher.”
O'Hoppe is an important part of a young Angels core, and Minasian has plenty of belief that the 25-year-old will grow into his shoes as his MLB career goes on.
“He’s definitely somebody that we believe in, and we think will catch for a long time,” Minasian said. “He’s gonna be a big part of this team.”
The catcher is in his second full season at the MLB level, and is already breaking records. O'Hoppe became the first catcher to hit 15 home runs before the All-Star break in franchise history. He has 17 on the season, which is the third most on the team behind Jo Adell and Taylor Ward.
O'Hoppe's major flaw at the plate is the 33.6% rate at which he strikes out, more than one third of the time. If he is able to improve his tendencies to swing and miss, he will find himself among baseball's elite offensive catchers.
The Angels are chasing a postseason spot, and O'Hoppe is a key piece in getting the team there.
