Dodgers Superstar Hoping for Big Season From Angels' Mike Trout in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels are hoping the 2025 season is full of health and success for their superstar Mike Trout.
Trout had a trying year last season as he was once again sidelined by injury. In July, Trout began a minor-league rehab assignment with the Salt Lake Bees. He was scheduled to play five innings, but made an untimely exit after just one at-bat due to soreness in his knee.
A few days later, the Angels announced Trout tore his meniscus in his left knee for the second time and would miss the rest of the season.
Prior to his injury, the Halos star slashed .220/.325/.541 and hit 10 home runs.
Trout, 33, has played in just 266 of 648 games since 2021. Angels manager Ron Washington and general manager Perry Minasian had a meeting with the face of the franchise early in spring training to discuss a position change.
The trio came to the conclusion Trout switching to right field was the best for himself and the team. The Angels hope Trout becoming the primary right fielder helps preserve his health.
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts is also hoping for Trout to remain on the field in 2025. On the All The Smoke podcast, Betts shared he believes this season will be huge for Trout if he is healthy.
“I wish he didn’t get hurt," Betts said. "I hope he plays next year and does not get hurt. … I think the same thing about Shohei is the same thing about Trout. When he plays, it’s crazy. It’s crazy. That’s my homeboy, and I’m like, ‘Man.’ If God lets that man be healthy one year, I think he’s going to go crazy.”
As early as December, Washington had already given a great report on how Trout was doing in the offseason.
"He's ready to go," Washington told MLB Network. "Before he hurt his knee a second time, he was ready to go. I still see him do things that 80 percent of the players that are in the Major Leagues still can't do."
Trout is poised to return to full form in 2025, giving him the opportunity to put up MVP numbers next season.
