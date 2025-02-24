Former Angels Pitcher Acquired in 6-Player Trade Signs With AL West Rival
The Seattle Mariner brought in former Los Angeles Angels right-hander Trevor Gott on a minor-league deal, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
The deal also includes an invitation to big league spring training.
Gott was drafted by the San Diego Padres in 2013, and was traded to the Angels on July 2014 along with Huston Street for Taylor Lindsey, R.J. Alvaraez, Jose Rondon, and Elliot Morris.
Gott then appeared in 48 games for the Angels in 2015, including his major league debut on June 14 vs. the Athletics.
In his first Major League season, Gott posted a 3.02 ERA and a 4–2 record over 47.2 innings, striking out 27 batters while walking 16. He also finished seven games for the Angels.
The Angels dealt him to the Washington Nationals in December 2015 along with right-handed pitcher Michael Brady in exchange for infielder Yunel Escobar and cash considerations.
The reliever is returning for his second stint with the Mariners after originally signing a one-year, $1.2 million deal in November 2022. He posted a 4.03 ERA over 29 innings with Seattle in 2023 before being traded to the Mets alongside Chris Flexen in July.
With New York, he recorded a 4.34 ERA in another 29 innings before being non-tendered in the offseason, eventually landing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the A’s.
Gott sat out the entire 2024 season following Tommy John surgery. Though he spent just one season with the A’s, he remained a constant presence in the clubhouse throughout his rehab.
Although Gott's contract with Seattle is non-guaranteed, it’s a positive sign in his rehab that the Mariners were confident enough to offer him a deal during the later stages of his recovery. The agreement presents little risk for the Mariners, with the potential upside of acquiring a veteran arm at a bargain price if Gott returns to form.
The 32-year-old veteran has played eight seasons in the majors, posting a career ERA of 4.65.
However, in 2022 and 2023, he recorded a combined 4.17 ERA over 109 appearances and 103.2 innings. In 2023, he spent part of the season with the Mariners, throwing 29 innings with a 4.03 ERA (2.98 FIP).
His strikeout rate remained steady, at 23.7 percent in 2022 and 23.8 percent in 2023, while his walk rate increased slightly from 6.5 percent to 7.3 percent.
Gott is 16-15 with a 4.65 ERA in 255 relief appearances with the Angels (2015), Na (2016-18), San Francisco (2019-20), Milwaukee (2022), Seattle (2023) and the Mets.
