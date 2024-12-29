Eagles Include Angels Star Mike Trout in Celebration During Big Win vs Cowboys
The holiday season is a time of food, family, and football. While the Los Angeles Angels are having a busy offseason, superstar Mike Trout attended the Philadelphia Eagles' divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
Trout even got to take home a souvenir from the Eagles' blowout victory over Dallas. The Angels superstar was handed the football following a huge turnover. Trout was seen on the broadcast giving high fives to Philadelphia players.
The Eagles commenced the game with a huge pick-six, and as a result, Trout was fired up for his hometown team.
In regards to Trout's availability for next season, Angels manager Ron Washington gave a huge update on the superstar.
"He's ready to go," Washington told MLB Network. "Before he hurt his knee a second time, he was ready to go. I still see him do things that 80 percent of the players that are in the Major Leagues still can't do."
Trout had a trying 2024 season as he was plagued by injury, but is hoping to come back strong. Prior to his injury, the 32-year-old slashed .220/.325/.541 and hit 10 home runs.
Trout has played just 266 of 648 games between 2021-24, and is now considering making a position switch in an attempt to avoid another injury. However, Trout has yet to discuss becoming a designated hitter in a formal meeting with the Angels.
"We haven't discussed that yet," Washington said of Trout's position switch. "Really busy trying to see what our team is going to look like and trying to put it together before spring training. And then if we get into spring training, and there's things that need to be done, we'll do them then. But we certainly haven't sit down and had that discussion."
More news: Angels Linked to All-Star Infielder as Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing