Angels Linked to All-Star Infielder as Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Signing
Do the Los Angeles Angels have a realistic possibility to play second base in 2025?
According to MLB.com beat writer Rhett Bollinger they do.
Bollinger was part of an MLB.com column that listed one realistic free agent signing for all 30 Major League Baseball clubs. The Angels were linked to Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco.
"Polanco would fit the Angels well because he can play multiple infield positions and is a switch-hitter. He’s coming off a tough year with the Mariners, hitting .213 with 16 homers and 45 RBIs in 117 games, but Seattle can be a difficult place to play offensively and he dealt with a knee injury that ultimately required surgery in October," Bollinger wrote.
"He’d be an affordable short-term option for the Angels at second base with Luis Rengifo shifting over to third base and Anthony Rendon serving in a backup role. The Angels don’t want to block top second base prospect Christian Moore, and Polanco can handle second until Moore is ready. He’d improve their depth and give the Angels more infield insurance along with Scott Kingery and Kevin Newman, especially with shortstop Zach Neto likely to miss time early in the season after undergoing right shoulder surgery in early November."
Moore is the future of the Angels and Bollinger pointed that out. Whoever the Angels sign to play second base is a temporary player who might not even make it through the whole season if Moore proves that he is ready either during spring training or at some point next season.
The first-round pick out of Tennessee followed in first baseman Nolan Schanuel's footsteps as a first-round pick who quickly climbed through the farm system. After just two games with Low-A Inland Empire, Moore earned a promotion to Double-A Rocket City.
With his impressive performance at the Double-A level, there was speculation he might be promoted before the season's end but an injury ended his season a little early.
The future remains bright for the young infielder. At just 21 years old, the former Tennessee Volunteer tallied 44 total bases in only 22 games at the Double-A level. Looking ahead to next season, Moore is expected to receive an invitation to major league spring training, where he’ll have a strong chance to break camp in Anaheim and join the Angels’ promising group of young talent.