Predicting the Opening Day Roster and Lineup 2.0

Spring Training roster battles are fascinating for fans and stressful for players. The Angels entered camp with openings at second base and on the bench. They probably did not think they had an opening in the rotation, but camp has proven otherwise.

Towards the beginning of camp I tried to predict the Angels Opening Day roster and lineup. It looks like I was wrong about a couple of things but not too many.

So, barring injury, I present to you the new and improved Angels roster prediction.

Opening Day Starting Nine:

Zach Neto - SS

Nolan Schanuel - 1B

Mike Trout - CF

Jorge Soler - DH

Yoan Moncada - 3B

Jo Adell - RF

Logan O'Hoppe - C

Brandon Lowe - LF

Adam Frazier - 2B

Neto avoided serious injury on a head first slide and should be ready to roll. Adam Frazier should probably hit higher in the lineup but acts as a de facto leadoff guy at the bottom of the order. At this point, he's definitely played himself onto the team.

There's a great righty/lefty mix with plenty of power. I like the depth as well. There isn't an easy stretch at any point.

Overall this lineup has the potential to be above average although strikeouts could be a big problem like they were last year. But if there can be modest improvements across a few players like Trout and Soler plus the massive improvement at second base, the Angels could turn the lineup over more often this season.

Soler is healthy, hitting the ball hard in camp, and in a contract year. He could be a big bounce back candidate. Is Adell a 35+ home run guy? The data says a definitely maybe, but we'll see this year. And Mike Trout is doing things he hasn't done in years right now so let Spring hope ring eternal.

Aug 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Bryce Teodosio (22) makes a catch against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Angels bench on Opening Day

Travis d'Arnaud - C

Oswald Peraza - Utility

Jeimer Candeleario - Utility

Bryce Teodosio - OF

Oswald Peraza is having himself a really nice Spring. He's getting noticed and will make the team; especially considering he is out of options. Vaughn Grissom, however, is not having a good Spring and is battling a bit of a hand injury. Grissom is also out of options and while options will shape how the Angels build their roster, I think Grissom's stock is so low he will pass through waivers. There will be dozens of players on waivers at the end of camp and almost all of them will go unclaimed.

Candelario is simply crushing the ball in the Cactus League. A switch hitter with power is a great bat to have on the bench. He can also cover the corner infield spots which will allow manager Kurt Suzuki to play match up when a lefty is on the hill.

Travis d'Arnaud is the only lead pipe lock to make the bench. He's the backup catcher in the second year of a 2 year $12 million deal signed prior to last season. Known more for his ability to work with pitching staffs than his offense, he's a solid backup who I think will one day manage a team if he so chooses.

Teodosio is a lefty burner who plays tremendous defense. He'll be a late game pinch runner and defensive substitution. His glove is so valuable that if he could just hit a bit he'd be a 3-4 WAR player.