Famous Tik Toker Who Ran Across Angel Stadium Field Mid-Game Posts Video Of Incident
During Monday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cincinnati Reds, a tik toker ran onto the field at Angel Stadium.
The Angels lost, 4-1, against the Reds, but during the game, TikTok influencer Julia Hill, known by her username mysteriousjulia_, ran onto the field and ended up falling in the middle of the grass before getting detained by security.
She recorded herself during the on-field excursion — running while holding her phone up to her face as the front-facing camera recorded her reaction.
She also posted a video after running on the field, showing her outside of an Anaheim Police Detention Facility with the time stamp of 2:23 a.m.
During the video at the station, she said, "Hey guys, just got out of jail. It is like 2:23 a.m. I was in jail for like six hours. Um, for a second I thought that I was never coming out, I was so scared."
Hill has 1.7 million followers on TikTok. Her video of the law-breaking run has 4.8 million views as of this writing. She has another video of her outside the detention facilities that has another 1.5 million views.
She also has several videos with more than 10 million views.
Her content is built around making trendy videos about her life, including viral challenges and using the format that many influencers use.
According to California law, it is against the law for someone attending a professional sporting event to "enter upon the court or field of play without permission from an authorized person any time after the authorized participants of play have entered the court or field to begin the sporting event and until the participants of play have completed the playing time of the sporting event."
The punishment for doing so, assuming that the person does not commit an additional crime, would be a fine of $250.
The Angels can also insist on a ban of some kind for Hill, though the ball club has made no announcement regarding the incident. For now, she's out of jail, and appeared to get the five minutes of fame she wanted.
