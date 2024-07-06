Former Angels First Baseman Signs With NPB Team in Japan
Former Los Angeles Angels first baseman Mike Ford has signed with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, the team announced via social media on Thursday.
Ford was designated for assignment by the Cincinnati Reds on May 29 and elected free agency two days later instead of accepting an outright assignment to the minor leagues.
The 32-year-old originally signed with the New York Yankees as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and made a splash when he reached the big leagues in 2019 hitting 12 home runs in 50 games. He made the Opening Day roster in 2014.
Ford's performance on the field steadily dipped after that. After he hit .134 across 51 games from 2020-21, the Yankees designated him for assignment in June 2021.
Since then he has bounced around the league spending with the San Francisco Giants, the Seattle Mariners, the Atlanta Braves, the Angels, and the Reds. He returned to form with the Mariners in 2023 when he hit 16 home runs with 34 RBIs. He also had a .798 OPS in 83 games from June to October but Seattle DFA'd him after the season and he opted for free agency.
Over 251 career games, Ford averaged .205 with 37 home runs and 89 RBIs.