Former Angels GM Hired By NL Contender in Prominent Role
Former Los Angeles Angels general manager Billy Eppler has reportedly joined the Milwaukee Brewers as a special advisor for scouting and baseball operations.
SNY first reported Eppler was en route to Milwaukee on Sunday.
Eppler took over as the Mets general manager in November 2021 after previously serving as the Los Angeles Angels GM from 2015 to 2020.
Under his leadership, the Mets finished 101-61 and secured a National League Wild Card spot in 2022. However, the team’s performance dipped significantly in 2023, finishing with a 75-87 record despite a hefty $355 million payroll to start the season.
Eppler faced a suspension last year following a Major League Baseball investigation that found he instructed Mets staff to fabricate injuries in order to free up roster spots.
Per MLB’s release, Eppler’s violations included “the deliberate use of fabrication of injuries, and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper Injured List placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.”
The suspension ended after the 2024 World Series.
Eppler resigned as the Mets' general manager in October 2023, three days after owner Steve Cohen hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations. Stearns previously served as the Brewers' president of baseball operations before stepping down at the end of the 2022 season.
Eppler built a strong reputation as a talented scout while working his way up through the Yankees' front office before moving on to the Angels. His eye for talent made him highly regarded in that role. However, his time as the top decision-maker in front offices didn't yield the success many had hoped for.
The Angels struggled under his leadership, though the issues there have persisted through multiple general managers. He was fired in 2020 after failing to reach the playoffs. His tenure with the Mets often felt like a temporary role, with many speculating that he was merely a bridge GM until owner Steve Cohen could bring in his preferred choice, David Stearns.
