Former Angels Infielder DFA'd By AL West Rival
The Athletics designated former Los Angeles Angels infielder Gio Urshela for assignment Friday ahead of their series against the Halos.
The Angels received Urshela after the 2022 season from the Twins in eexchange for Alejandro Hidalgo.
Urshela spent the 2023 season with the Angels, featuring at every position in the infield during his time with the Halos. A pelvis fracture in June 2023 cut his time with the Halos short, and he wouldn't feature for the team for the remainder of the season. He had a .299 batting average and a .703 OPS at the Big A.
He left the team after the season, electing free agency, and joined the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers released him in Aug. 2024, and the Atlanta Braves picked him up before the end of the season. He left Atlanta after the season, and joined the A's.
The A's predominantly used Urshela as a third baseman, though he didn't provide good enough defense this season to give them a solution at the position in the long term. he had a negative two outs above average and fielding run value before the A's decision to DFA him.
He also failed to produce much meaningful offense, posting a .613 OPS and a 70 OPS+ in Sacramento. The A's are chock full of young infield options, and Urhsela found less and less game time as the season progressed. Brett Harris is his immediate replacement, and has already proved his worth, driving in a run during the A's game against the Halos no Friday.
In addition to the Angels, A's, Tigers and Braves, Urshela has featured in MLB for the Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees.
The Angels will take on the Athletics in the second game of their three-game set, looking to even up the series after a 10-3 loss on Friday. The Angels are six games out of a playoff spot following their loss, though they still have time to catch up to the Yankees, who have the final spot in the Wild Card.
Tyler Anderson will take the mound for the Angels, and they will hope they can find some momentum — as well as a spot in October — as the postseason draws close.
