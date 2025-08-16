Angels Young Outfielder Has 'Exceeded' All Expectations, Says Manager
Los Angeles Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery commended center fielder Bryce Teodosio on his performances so far since coming up to MLB.
Teodosio joined the Halos on Aug. 2 after the release of LaMonte Wade Jr., and immediately became their everyday center fielder. He has batted ninth nearly every game, however his production from the bottom of the lineup has been immense for the Angels.
“He’s exceeded everything offensively,” Montgomery said. “And now you’re turning it over to (Zach) Neto and (Nolan Schanuel) and Mike (Trout) and (Taylor) Ward. It’s nice to get good production from the bottom.”
Teodosio had a short stint in MLB in 2024, though recorded just one hit in his five games last season. This season, however, is different. Through 11 games he is batting .323, and has a .816 OPS through 31 at-bats. He's also no slouch on the defensive side, and has a fielding run value of three, a massive defensive improvement for the Angels.
The Angels currently have the worst fielding run value and outs above average in MLB, and will hope Teodosio can help amend that fact.
He has made numerous highlight plays already this season, such as robbing a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday and making a sliding play in right-center field against the Athletics on Friday.
Calling up Teodosio was a no-brainer for the Halos, who let him find his feet in Triple-A after an injury kept him out for an extended period of the season. He played nine games in the Arizona Complex League and had a .953 OPS before going straight to Triple-A, where he had an .859 OPS with three triples and seven steals in 16 games.
The Angels lost their opening game against the Athletics Friday, with Teodosio serving as one of three batters to cross the plate. They will hope to bounce back behind Tyler Anderson on the mound on Saturday as they try to gain momentum in the AL Wild Card race.
They currently sit six games behind the New York Yankees, and fell behind the Tampa Bay Rays after their loss. They'll look to even up the series against the A's on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. PT.
