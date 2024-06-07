Former Angels Infielder Signs With AL Powerhouse
The journeyman career of former Angels infielder Kevin Padlo took another turn this week. After being released from his minor league contract with the Dodgers, Padlo found a new home in the American League.
The Kansas City Royals signed Padlo to a minor league contract and assigned him to their Double-A affiliate Wednesday. Padlo debuted with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals and went 0 for 3 with a strikeout and an RBI in his debut Thursday.
The new assignment marks a demotion for Padlo, who had been playing in Triple-A with the Dodgers. Padlo slashed .216/.340/.380 to start the season, cooling significantly from his spring training showing that left him in the conversation for a midseason callup.
Padlo, 27, hit the Dodgers' first home run of the Cactus League season and added one more before being reassigned.
With the Angels organization in 2023, Padlo split time between Anaheim and Triple-A Salt Lake. He slashed .261/.384/.450 with the Bees, hitting 13 home runs in 92 games. He saw time at first base, second base and designated hitter.
In three major league games with the Angels, Padlo went 1 for 8 with a double.
Padlo has a career .243 average in 875 at-bats across 10 minor league seasons.
The resurgent Royals entered play Friday with a 37-26 record, second in the American League Central division.