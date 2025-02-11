Former Angels Infielder Signs With AL West Rival in Free Agency
The Houston Astros reportedly added former Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Guillorme to a minor league deal Tuesday morning, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
Guillorme, 30, has spent time in the majors over seven seasons, appearing with the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Angels.
Primarily a second baseman, he has also logged games at third base and shortstop. A left-handed batter, he holds a career OPS+ of 87.
Guillorme's time with the Angels was low-lighted by a mistake. In a 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Washington Nationals, the second baseman had a line drive tip off his glove. It should have been caught for an out, but instead it allowed the game to continue.
Manager Ron Washington said after the game that Guillorme should have made the play, no matter what kind of spin the ball had off the bat.
“We’re in the big leagues,” Washington said.“That ball hit his glove. He’s in a position where if the ball comes off the bat, you play with that. You’re not in the minor leagues.”
In another game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Guillorme botched a squeeze bunt.
Guillorme came to the plate with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Angels down by a run. The instructions were simple – get the bunt down.
With Zach Neto on the move from third, Guillorme missed a 1-1 slider. Neto was tagged out, and Kyren Paris was safe stealing third base.
Four pitches later, Guillorme struck out to end the inning and the Angels' chances of tying the game or taking the lead.
The Angels ended up losing the game, 7-6.
“Lefty on lefty, and with a sinkerballer on a left-hander, I didn’t want him to hit into a double play," Washington said. "He can handle the bat. He didn’t do the job. It wasn’t anything I did wrong. He didn’t do the job.”
When asked whether JoJo Romero’s control issues made executing the squeeze bunt more difficult, Washington disagreed and instead placed the blame on Guillorme for the failed attempt.
“Wild? He was throwing it in the strike zone,” Washington said. “Why are you making excuses? He was throwing the ball in the strike zone. [Guillorme] did not get the bunt down. Period.”
Guillorme provides Houston with another left-handed-hitting option and infield depth.