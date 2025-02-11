Angels to Sign Former Dodgers All-Star Closer in Blockbuster Deal: Report
The Los Angeles Angels reportedly signed the big-name bullpen arm they wanted on Tuesday morning, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network and the New York Post.
Kenley Jansen is returning to Southern California on a one-year deal worth $10 million, sources confirmed to ESPN.
The club has not confirmed the deal.
The four-time All-Star spent his first 12 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers before joining the Atlanta Braves in 2022. With the exception of the shortened 2020 season, he has tallied at least 25 saves in every season since 2012.
At 37, Jansen has accumulated 447 saves throughout his 15-year career, the most among active MLB pitchers. The right-hander spent the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox, recording 27 saves in 2024.
Jansen's signature pitch is his cutter, which continues to be a dominant weapon.
Averaging around 92.2 mph last season, his cutter limited opponents to a .215 batting average and generated a whiff rate of nearly 28 percent. Across the board, he held hitters to a .213 expected average, ranking in the 85th percentile. Additionally, his strikeout rate of 28.4 percent placed him in the 84th percentile.
Jansen brings valuable veteran leadership to an up-and-coming Angels bullpen, which includes the powerful Ben Joyce, who recorded four saves last season in a short stint as the team’s closer.
Joyce was slated to be the team's closer going into spring training but his job shifts to a set-up role now that Jansen is in the mix.
Setting up for Jansen allows him to gain more experience while giving manager Ron Washington the flexibility to deploy his electric arm in the most critical moments of a game — without being restricted to just the ninth inning.
The 2022 third-round pick averaged an eye-popping 102.1 mph on his four-seam fastball last season, with the ability to ramp it up to 105 mph.
Even though Jansen isn't among the elite anymore, his experience and veteran leadership gives the Angels what they were missing when it comes to the bullpen.
Ranked fourth on MLB's all-time saves list, Jansen is Major League Baseball's active saves leader and trails only Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera (652), Trevor Hoffman (601), and Lee Smith (478).