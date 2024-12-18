Former Angels Infielder Traded to New Team One Month After Halos Dealt Him
The Chicago teams have completed a minor trade, with the White Sox acquiring former Los Angeles Angels catcher Matt Thaiss from the Cubs in exchange for cash, the teams announced on Tuesday
The move didn’t require a corresponding transaction, as the White Sox had an open spot on their 40-man roster.
Thaiss spent parts of the last six seasons with the Angeles with a slash line of .208/.313/.342, and totaling 23 doubles, 22 home runs, and 79 RBIs in 245 games. He set career-highs in 2023 with nine home runs, 31 RBIs, and 95 games played.
The 29-year-old posted a .204 batting average (32-for-157) with nine doubles, two home runs, and 16 RBIs in 57 games with the Angels in 2024. After being designated for assignment on Nov. 14, he was traded to the Cubs on Nov. 20.
When the Cubs acquired Thaiss from the Angels, he had a path to some time behind the plate. However, Chicago made a huge splash when Carson Kelly agreed to a two-year, free agent deal. Kelly's signing forced the Cubs to move Thaiss.
Playing for the White Sox opens up a lot more playing time for Thaiss, especially now that they traded backup catcher Chuckie Robinson to the Angels.
Now, Thaiss joins a group of catchers that includes Korey Lee, along with top prospects Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel. Lee was the primary catcher for the White Sox in 2024, posting a .210/.244/.347 slash line with 12 home runs and 37 RBIs in 125 games.
Quero, ranked as the No. 6 prospect in the organization by MLB.com, hit .280 with 16 home runs and 70 RBIs in 98 games across Double-A Birmingham and Charlotte in 2024.
Teel, ranked No. 2 by MLB.com, was acquired from the Red Sox on Dec. 11 as part of the trade for starter Garrett Crochet. In 2024, Teel slashed .288/.386/.433, recording 23 doubles, 13 home runs, 78 RBIs, 88 runs, 68 walks, and 12 stolen bases in 112 games between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.
Thaiss is known for his patient approach at the plate, drawing a significant number of walks, though this often results in high strikeout rates. Defensively, he has not been viewed as a strong performer, which prompted the Angels to transition him from catcher to first base early in his minor league career. He returned to catching in 2022 but remains below average in pitch framing and has subpar arm strength.