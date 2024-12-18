Halos Today

Angels Make Trade, Acquire Catcher From White Sox

Noah Camras

Jul 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Chris Flexen (77) speaks with Chicago White Sox catcher Chuckie Robinson (47) during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade on Wednesday, acquiring catcher Chuckie Robinson from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel was designated for assignment.

Robinson, 30, appeared in 26 games with the White Sox last season, slashing .129/.197/.129 with nine hits, five walks, and 20 strikeouts.

Robinson threw out 21.4 percent of attempted base stealers in 2024, which ranked third among American League catchers who had a minimum of 20 stolen base attempts against them.

Robinson began the 2024 season in Triple-A, where he hit .246 with 12 extra-base hits and 32 runs batted in across 55 games. There, he threw out 24.6 percent of base stealers, which led the International League.

Robinson was initially drafted by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He was selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2020 Rule 5 draft, and debuted with Cincinnati two years later in 2022. In 25 games that season, Robinson slashed .136/.136/.271 with two home runs and five runs batted in.

Robinson joins the Angels as catching depth after the team traded Matt Thaiss to the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason. Coincidentally, Thaiss was traded to the White Sox, meaning Robinson was expendable. Now, Thaiss and Robinson have essentially switched spots.

Robinson comes from a family of catchers. His father, Charles Robinson Jr., played catcher in the minor leagues for the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs. His grandfather, Charles Robinson Sr., was a minor league catcher for the Chicago White Sox.

Noah Camras
