Former Angels Outfielder Has Ambitions to Manage in MLB
Angels special assistant Torii Hunter has kept baseball at arm's length in retirement. His current role keeps him around the team he played for from 2008-12.
Hunter made two All-Star teams during his time in Anaheim, but his popularity transcends his accomplishments on the field. A favorite among fans and teammates alike, Hunter put together a bordeline Hall of Fame career with the Minnesota Twins (1997-2007), Angels and Detroit Tigers (2013-14) before finishing his career with the Twins in 2014.
Hunter retired with 353 career home runs, a .277 batting average, 195 stolen bases, and nine Gold Glove awards.
In his current role, Hunter has been able to observe the Angels behind the scenes while lending his expertise to the organization.
"I try to stay next to Ron Washington as much as I can when I'm there," Hunter said in a recent appearance on Foul Territory. "I'm there at least 5 or 10 days a month. I've got a lot of businesses going on here, a lot of things going on here, keeps me pretty busy. But if I can get my thrill and my fill of baseball and I try to stay around Ron Washington as much as I can and get a rapport with the players, get to know them. The last couple years I've definitely built a rapport with some of the players and also learned a lot from Ron Washington, and all the other coaches in there as well."
Given his experience — first as a player, now a special assistant — can Hunter see himself managing a major league team himself someday?
"When I'm there, man, my stress level is down. I'm where I'm supposed to be," he said. "I enjoy it. My wife says I come back happier. It's a great place to be for me. Yes, I can see myself managing one day if I'm allowed to."
Today's collection of major league managers run the gamut from men in their 40s to men in their 70s with diverse experiences as players, coaches, and executives. Certainly it's a club that wouldn't disqualify Hunter from membership for any obvious reason.
If anything, perhaps Hunter would have to demonstrate he could connect with players whose natural talent and charisma are lacking, but can be meaningful contributors to a major league team. His accomplishments as a player would dwarf that of any other active major league manager.
A former first-round draft pick and five-time All-Star, Hunter retired with twice as many Wins Above Replacement (50.6) as any active manager. Then again, if Albert Pujols — a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he's eligible — can successfully manage in the Dominican Winter League, if not MLB, any former Angel has a shot.
