Former Angels Pitcher Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
Former Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Jesse Chavez announced his retirement from MLB on Foul Territory Thursday morning.
Chavez has played 18 MLB seasons, and has spent time with the Angels, Atlanta Braves, Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
The 41-year-old joined the Angels for the 2017 season, where he made 38 appearances and 21 starts. He had a 5.35 ERA through 138 innings before electing free agency in the offseason. The Angels also signed him before the 2021 season, however released him in spring training. He had one more brief stint for the Halos in 2022 after receiving him in a trade from the Braves. He had a 7.59 ERA with LA that season through 11 bullpen appearances.
The Angels released him less than a month after receiving him and the Braves grabbed him again. Most of the veteran's best days came with the Braves, posting a 3.30 career ERA with the club through six different seasons. He won the 2021 World Series with the organization, making seven appearances and pitching 6.1 scoreless innings during that postseason. He had a stellar postseason record all together, allowing just two runs through 11 appearances across his career.
Chavez reached the end of his leash with the Braves this season, posting a 9.00 ERA through four games. Atlanta sent the right-hander outright to Triple-A on Sunday before he elected free agency Monday.
