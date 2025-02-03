Former Angels Pitcher Joins NL Central Club
The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with veteran right-hander Zack Weiss.
Weiss, a former Los Angeles Angels reliever, has largely been a career minor leaguer. He has appeared in 25 relief games across three seasons with the Reds (2018), Los Angeles Angels (2022-23), and Boston Red Sox (2023).
Two seasons ago, Weiss pitched a career-high 14 innings with the Red Sox and Angels. He was claimed off waivers by the Twins last offseason but was removed from the 40-man roster without making an MLB appearance.
After clearing waivers, he spent 25 innings with Minnesota’s Triple-A team, where he posted a 5.40 ERA but struck out an above-average 26.7 percent of batters faced.
Over his career, he holds a 1-1 record with a 4.61 ERA, having struck out 33 batters in 27.1 innings.
Weiss began his professional career with the Cincinnati Reds. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2013 draft out of UCLA.
As a rising star in the Reds organization, Weiss was ranked the 27th-best prospect in the organization in 2016.
Disaster struck in 2016 in the form of surgery.
Weiss underwent arthroscopic surgery in December 2016 to remove scar tissue from his right elbow.
"It was kind of crummy timing," said Weiss in March 2018. "It was my first opportunity in big league camp and it just never really felt right the whole time I was in camp in '16.
"It was frustrating because of how long it took. We tried like a bunch of different approaches and tried to avoid having surgery which I think is the right move because once you go in there it's really not quite the exact same. I'm happy to kind of put that behind me and go forth and pitch instead of worrying about a lot of doubts in the back of your head."
Weiss put the injury behind him and fought for a roster spot in 2018. Former Reds manager Bryan Price was impressed with Weiss and expected him to join the staff in 2016 or 2017 if he was healthy.
"I would have guessed that in '16 and or '17 he would have been on our staff at some point had he stayed healthy," Price said. "I think he's gonna compete his way all the way to the end and if he doesn't make the team I imagine we'll see him at some point during the year. "