Angels Have 3 of MLB's Top 100 Prospects, Per ESPN
The Los Angeles Angels have three up and coming stars within their farm system. Caden Dana (No. 61), Christian Moore (No. 75), and George Klassen (No. 88) all rank within the MLB's top 100 prospects, according to ESPN.
Dana, 21, was drafted out of high school in the 11th round of the 2022 draft. The 6-foot-4 right-hander reached the majors at only 20 years old. He now has two seasons of professional baseball under his belt and is expected to make more of an impact in 2025. Dana isn't a frontline starter, but he could flourish as a middle of the rotation starter for the Halos.
Moore, 22, is expected to emerge as the Angels' everyday second baseman sooner rather than later. During his collegiate career at Tennessee, Moore made major improvements to his play smashing 51 home runs. He was drafted by the Halos as the No. 8 overall pick and quickly found success in Double-A. There were rumblings Moore was going to be promoted to the majors last season, but he was sidelined by a knee injury.
"Don’t blink, because if track record tells you anything, Moore won’t be a prospect for very long,"The MLB Pipeline staff wrote. "The Angels’ previous two first-round picks, Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel, graduated less than a year after getting drafted, and it should surprise no one if Moore’s power bat gets to Los Angeles quickly, too. Dana, a 2024 Futures Gamer, is coming off a huge year in Double-A and made his big league debut, so he should be ready to contribute more long-term this season to the Angels’ rotation."
Klassen, 22, was regularly in the upper 90s and even triple digits in college, but lacked control, compiling 49 strikeouts to 47 walks in 2023. However, once Klassen began his journey in the pros he has mastered control.
MLB insider Kiley McDaniel gave more context behind Klassen's progress.
"Yes, Klassen allowed fewer walks and racked up almost three times the strikeouts in almost double the innings at a much higher level of competition just a year later," McDaniel wrote. "He still isn't fine with his execution, but he is now looking like either a multi-inning reliever or a mid-rotation starter depending on how his command continues. His fastball and all three breaking balls look plus, with his 89-93 mph gyro cutter leading the way."
