Former Angels Pitcher Joins One of MLB's Worst Teams
Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jimmy Herget has been claimed off of waivers by the Colorado Rockies, the team announced Friday. Herget, who spent nearly three years with the Angels organization, was most recently with the Chicago Cubs.
Herget began the 2024 season with the Angels, who optioned him to Triple-A at the start of the season. The Angels designated Herget for assignment at the end of April, and Herget was traded to the Atlanta Braves in early May.
The 31-year-old primarily played for the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, but did appear in eight games for the Braves. Over those appearances, Herget went 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA and 15 strikeouts. The Braves designated Herget for assignment in September. Herget signed with the Cubs two days later, but only played for their Triple-A affiliate. The Cubs designated Herget for assignment on Nov. 4.
Herget began his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds, who drafted him in the 22nd round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of the University of South Florida. Herget made his MLB debut four years later in July 2019, recording a 4.26 ERA and no strikeouts in five relief appearances. The Reds designated Herget for assignment after the season, and was claimed off of waivers by the Texas Rangers.
Herget spent two seasons with the Rangers. In 2020, he appeared in 20 games for Texas, going 1-0 with a 3.20 ERA and 17 strikeouts. He also made his first MLB start that season. Herget returned to the Rangers in 2021, but appeared in just four games for the team that season. He posted a 9.00 ERA, and was designated for assignment in August. The Angels signed him to a minor league contract days later.
Over the rest of the 2021 season with the Angels, Herget went 2-2 with a 4.30 ERA and 18 strikeouts across 14 appearances. He had the best season of his major league career in 2022 with the Angels. Herget pitched in a career-high 49 games, going 2-1 with a career-best 2.48 ERA and 63 strikeouts. During the 2023 season, Herget went 2-4 with a 4.66 ERA and 26 strikeouts over 29 games.
Herget played in 10 games for Triple-A Salt Lake in 2024 before getting cut, going 1-2 with a 3.97 ERA and seven strikeouts.