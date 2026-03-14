How to Watch the Angels Who are Still In the World Baseball Classic

No World Baseball Classic team had a better group stage than Team Italy. But no Major League franchise's prospects stood out as much as the Angels.

Whether it was Lucas Ramirez hitting two home runs against Team USA or Sam Aldegheri shutting down Team Brazil, future Angels shone brightly. Najer Victor also looked great against Team USA before Samy Natera Jr. had a great outing against the red, white, and blue.

Not all Angels who entered the tournament are still playing. Yoan Moncada and Team Cuba were eliminated as was Victor's Great Britain squad. But plenty remain and here's how to watch them.

Sam Aldegheri - SP Team Italy

Italy takes on Puerto Rico at noon on Saturday and Sam Aldegheri is the starting pitcher. In his last start, Aldegheri absolutely dominated Team Brazil. The Puerto Rico lineup is much deeper and full of MLB regulars so this will be a stiffer test for the Angels southpaw.

The fact manager Rocco Baldelli is starting Aldegheri in a win or go home game shows the faith Baldelli has in Sam. As a competitor looking to win the Angels wide open battle for the fifth spot in the rotation, Aldegheri can't ask for a higher profile game to make his case.

Aug 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Matthew Lugo (15) hits a single during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Matthew Lugo - OF Team Puerto Rico

Lugo may get to bat against his teammate. Lugo has appeared in all four games for Puerto Rico but has yet to record a hit. Most of Lugo's playing time has come late in games as a pinch hitter or defensive replacement.

His speed makes him an asset on the base paths and in the outfield grass. It is unlikely Lugo gets a start on a loaded Team Puerto Rico outfield but it is likely he will play at some point. If he's gotten into every game to this point, he'll probably get into this one.

Yusei Kikuchi - SP Team Japan

World Series MVP Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get this critical start for Japan against a solid Venezuelan team on Saturday at 6 PM. If Kikuchi gets another appearance for his homeland it will probably be in the semifinals if they advance.

Kikuchi was not his best in his start last weekend. He was tagged for 3 runs on 6 hits but did strike out 6 hitters without issuing a walk.

All games are televised and played at normal hours.

With the WBC advancing to the knock out rounds, the tournament is now solely being played in America and on the Fox family of networks. Check the schedule here, watch the tournament, and keep an eye out for future Angels. So far, the future looks pretty bright.