Former Angels Pitcher Passes Away at 31: Reports
Reyes Moronta, who pitched for the Angels last year, tragically passed away at 31 on Sunday. The Bravos de León of the Mexican League confirmed reports his death, a result of a traffic accident in the Dominican Republic while driving a four-wheeler:
Moronta's MLB career spanned six seasons. He donned the jerseys of the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Arizona Diamondbacks before making two appearances with the Angels in 2023.
Moronta was a non-roster invitee to spring training with the Texas Rangers last year. He was released from his minor league contract in March. After a brief stint in Mexico, he signed a minor league deal with the Angels on May 11, 2023. Moronta made three scoreless appearances at Salt Lake over the next 10 days.
The Angels selected Moronta's contract on May 21. He made two appearances out of their bullpen over the next week. Moronta struck out two batters, allowed two hits, and walked one against the Minnesota Twins in his Angels debut on May 21. Two days later Moronta walked two more batters, threw a wild pitch, and allowed two hits — including a home run by Connor Wong — in a 7-3 win over the Boston Red Sox.
On May 26, Moronta was designated for assignment. He was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake and remained there the rest of the season, posting a 3.68 ERA.
In 177 games, the right-handed reliever compiled a 10-11 record with a 3.05 ERA, striking out 202 batters over 171.1 innings. His debut in 2017 with the Giants marked the arrival of a pitcher who could overpower hitters with his high-octane fastball and biting slider.
Signed by the Giants out of the Dominican Republic in 2010, Moronta climbed the ranks to make his major league debut in September 2017. He was a cornerstone in the Giants' bullpen, posting a stellar 2.65 ERA in 136 games. However, his promising trajectory was interrupted by a torn labrum in his right shoulder in 2019, sidelining him for the entire 2020 season. A subsequent elbow sprain in 2021 further limited his appearances.
Moronta's journey took him to the Dodgers and Diamondbacks in 2022, where he managed a combined 4.30 ERA in 39 games. His 2023 stints with the Rangers and Angels were his last in MLB. In 2024, he found himself back in Mexico with the Bravos de León.
Moronta's life ended in the Quinigua neighborhood of Santiago province, near his father's house, according to the Dominican news outlet El Pregonero.