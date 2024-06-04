Former Angels Pitcher Signs With American League Powerhouse
Former Los Angeles Angels pitcher Julio Teherán has signed with the Baltimore Orioles, via Jon Heyman. Teherán now joins the Orioles, who have the third-best record in the American League at 38-20. The Orioles are one of the top teams in the league, but were in need of more depth in their bullpen.
Teherán began the season with the New York Mets, appearing in just one game and giving up four earned runs in 2.2 innings. He was then designated for assignment, but opted for free agency instead. Teherán signed a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs, playing for their Triple-A team before opting out of his contract on June 1.
Teherán, 33, began his major league career back in 2011 with the Atlanta Braves, playing for them through 2019. He had his most consistent performances with the Braves, and made his two All-Star appearances with them in 2014 and 2016.
After his time with the Braves, Teherán signed on a one-year deal with the Angels. The right-hander had a disastrous stint with the Angels, posting a 10.05 ERA while giving up 35 earned runs across nine starts.
After the season with the Angels, Teherán joined the Detroit Tigers before playing in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and the Mexican League in 2022. He then spent time in the minor leagues with the San Diego Padres, before seeing major league action with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2023. Now, he gets his next opportunity with the Orioles.