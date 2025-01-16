Halos Today

Angels Sign 18 Players on First Day of International Signing Period

Maren Angus-Coombs

Nov 15, 2023; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian at press conference at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2023; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian at press conference at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels announced the signings of 18 international free agents Wednesday afternoon.

Among the signing are 10 prospects from the Dominican Republic, seven from Venezuela and one from Cuba.

The signings feature Venezuelan catcher Gabriel Davalillo, ranked No. 14 by Baseball America and No. 17 by MLB Pipeline in the 2025 international class. Gabriel is the son of David Davalillo, who spent five minor league seasons with the Angels from 1994 to 1998, and the great-nephew of two-time World Series champion Vic Davalillo, who played for the Angels from 1968 to 1969.

Here is a list of all18 signees and the position they play:

Gabriel Davalillo, Catcher

Yavil De Paula, Shortstop

Yojancel Cabrera, Shortstop

Jose Santana, Shortstop

Cesar Paredes, Shortstop

Junior Suriel, Outfield

Yelinson Betances, Outfield

Albert Morel, Right-handed pitcher

Freddy Hernandez, Left-handed pitcher

Wilner Berroteran, Right-handed pitcher

Anthony Santa Cruz, Outfield

Felix Tapia, Right-handed pitcher

Steven Cabrera, Right-handed pitcher

Juan Jordan, Right-handed pitcher

Javier Rodriguez, Right-handed pitcher

Diego Rondon, Catcher

Miguel Liendo, Right-handed pitcher

Sebastian Caseres, Left-handed pitcher

More news: Angels Predicted to Sign All-Star, World Series Winning Pitcher in Surprise Move

More news: Angels Predicted to Shock MLB World, Land Superstar in Blockbuster Move

More news: Angels Linked to Potential $100M All-Star Pitcher in Free Agency

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Home/Angels News