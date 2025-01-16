Angels Sign 18 Players on First Day of International Signing Period
The Los Angeles Angels announced the signings of 18 international free agents Wednesday afternoon.
Among the signing are 10 prospects from the Dominican Republic, seven from Venezuela and one from Cuba.
The signings feature Venezuelan catcher Gabriel Davalillo, ranked No. 14 by Baseball America and No. 17 by MLB Pipeline in the 2025 international class. Gabriel is the son of David Davalillo, who spent five minor league seasons with the Angels from 1994 to 1998, and the great-nephew of two-time World Series champion Vic Davalillo, who played for the Angels from 1968 to 1969.
Here is a list of all18 signees and the position they play:
Gabriel Davalillo, Catcher
Yavil De Paula, Shortstop
Yojancel Cabrera, Shortstop
Jose Santana, Shortstop
Cesar Paredes, Shortstop
Junior Suriel, Outfield
Yelinson Betances, Outfield
Albert Morel, Right-handed pitcher
Freddy Hernandez, Left-handed pitcher
Wilner Berroteran, Right-handed pitcher
Anthony Santa Cruz, Outfield
Felix Tapia, Right-handed pitcher
Steven Cabrera, Right-handed pitcher
Juan Jordan, Right-handed pitcher
Javier Rodriguez, Right-handed pitcher
Diego Rondon, Catcher
Miguel Liendo, Right-handed pitcher
Sebastian Caseres, Left-handed pitcher