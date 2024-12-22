Former Angels Reliever Joins AL West Rival on One-Year Deal
The Texas Rangers have added left-handed relief pitcher Hoby Milner to their bullpen for the 2025 season. This marks the Rangers’ second signing of a reliever this offseason, including right-handed pitcher Jacob Webb, who was signed during the Winter Meetings.
Milner reportedly signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Rangers on Friday. Texas designated right-handed pitcher Owen White for assignment to make space for Milner on their 40-man roster.
More News: Angels May Not Be on $74 Million All-Star's Wish List After All
Milner, who will turn 34 on Jan. 13, is a native of Dallas, Texas. He was also the No. 248 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2012 MLB draft out of the University of Texas. With Dallas only 20 miles away from Globe Life Field, Milner grew up as an avid fan of the Rangers.
Before joining his hometown team, Milner played four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, which was his longest stint on any MLB team. He was selected for the Brewers’ Unsung Hero Award in 2022 after accruing a 3.76 ERA and a career-high 64 strikeouts across 67 appearances. The following season, Milner logged a career-best 1.82 ERA. This season, Milner tied his career-high 64 strikeouts despite making six less appearances than he did in 2022.
Milner has pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies, Tampa Bay Rays, and Los Angeles Angels. The Phillies traded Milner to the Rays in 2018 for cash. Although he spent a season and half with Tampa Bay, Milner only made eight apperances with the Rays before electing free agency for the first time in his career.
The Angels signed Milner to a minor league contract and invited him to spring training in 2019. He played only one year with the Angels during the COVID-19 shortened-season in 2020. With Los Angeles, Milner posted an 8.10 ERA, which is the highest of his eight-season MLB career.
Milner has never won a World Series. His only postseason experience came during the Brewers’ 2023 Wild Card Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He threw 2.1 innings and allowed no runs but Milwaukee ultimately lost the series.
Meanwhile, the Rangers recently won the World Series in 2023. Although Texas failed to make it to the postseason this year, their struggle this season could be attributed to adversity like injuries and regression from key players.
The addition of Milner and Webb gives the Rangers a 10-man bullpen heading into the 2025 season. Reinforcing the bullpen with Milner and Webb will hopefully help the Rangers get back to the team they were in 2023.