Former Angels Slugger Announces He is Running for Congress
Mark Teixeira is well-known in baseball circles for his 14-year major league career with the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Angels, during which he made three All-Star teams and won three Silver Slugger Awards.
More news: Angels Manager Ron Washington Thought He Died During Recent Hospital Stay
Now, the 45-year-old is hoping to make a name for himself in politics.
Teixeira announced Thursday he is running for Congress, bidding for the seat in Texas' 21st district currently held by Chip Roy. Roy previously announced he is running for Attorney General, leaving a vacancy on the Republican ticket in the 2026 election.
"As a proud Texan and lifelong conservative who loves our country, I'm ready to fight for the principles that make Texas strong and America exceptional," Teixeira said in a statement Thursday. "It takes teamwork to win, and I'm ready to help defend President Trump's America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty."
Teixeira was born in Annapolis, Maryland to a Navy veteran father. Republicans have represented Texas' 21st Congressional district — a region that runs north of San Antonio to south of Austin, spanning the Texas hill country in between — since 1979.
More news: Angels-Dodgers Rivalry Produces Most-Viewed Game of 2025 in Key Metric
On his campaign website, Teixeira lists his top issues as "Border Security & Immigration Enforcement," "Economy, Inflation & Federal Spending," "Protecting Kids, Famiiles & Education," "Energy Independence & American Prosperity," "Crime, Law & Order," "Defending Life, Faith & Freedom," "Defending the Second Amendment," "America First Foreign Policy & National Security," "Election Integrity & Ballot Security," "Healthcare & Putting Patients First," and "Term Limits & Accountability."
According to the Texas Tribune, Daniel Betts, the Republican nominee for Travis County district attorney last year, also filed paperwork to run for the 21st District earlier this week.
Teixeira has never held elected office before, but he's been active in local political causes since he retired from baseball in 2016. In announcing his campaign, Teixeira notes he "has championed conservative causes, including supporting Governor Greg Abbott and volunteering with the Texas Public Policy Foundation."
The Tribune notes that Teixeira donated $2,800 — the maximum political donation — to Roy’s 2021 campaign.
Teixeira was traded by the Braves to the Angels at the 2008 deadline for Casey Kotchman and minor leaguer Stephen Marek. He slashed .358/.449/.632 (1.081 OPS/181 OPS+) in 54 regular season games, then hit 7 for 15 in the Angels' four-game AL Division Series loss to the Boston Red Sox.
Teixeira signed an eight-year, $180 million contract with the Yankees after the season. He retired with 409 home runs, 1,298 RBIs and a .268 batting average.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.