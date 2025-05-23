Former Angels Top Prospect Used in Blockbuster Trade Announces Sudden Retirement
Former All-Star and Los Angeles Angels prospect Jean Segura announced his retirement from baseball via instagram.
The shortstop was the Angels' No. 2 prospect in 2012 behind only Mike Trout. He made his MLB debut and only appearance for the Halos in 2012 before the Angels traded him to the Milwaukee Brewers as a key piece in the trade which brought Zach Grienke to the Big A. The Angels signed Segura as an international free agent in 2007.
Segura made his first All-Star appearance in 2013 with the Brewers just one year after his departure from Los Angeles. He hit 12 home runs and tallied 49 RBIs while stealing 44 bases in the campaign.
He made his second All-Star game in 2018 with the Seattle Mariners, a season in which he slashed .304/.341/.415. His best season came with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018 where he led the National League with 203 hits and slashed .319/.368/.499.
In his career, Segura notched 1,545 hits, 110 home runs, 513 runs batted in and 211 stolen bases. He played in MLB for 12 seasons.
He spent time with the Angels, Brewers, Mariners, Diamondbacks, Phillies and Marlins in MLB. Segura signed a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles in 2024, but remained with Triple-A Norfolk until his release in September 2024.
His last major league season was with the Marlins in 2023, where he only appeared in 85 games and had a career low -2.1 WAR.
The Mariners and Diamondbacks got high returns for the in-form Segura, receiving J.P. Crawford and Ketel Marte, respectively, in packages involving the shortstop. Crawford is currently the longest-tenured Mariner and a staple in the Pacific Northwest. He won a Gold Glove with the Mariners in 2020. Marte is a two-time All-Star in Arizona, and hit a team-high 36 home runs with an OPS of .932 last year.
