Angels' Anthony Rendon Expected to Suddenly Retire

The Los Angeles Angels and third baseman Anthony Rendon are reportedly discussing a contract buyout, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Rendon, who's entering the final year of a seven-year, $245 million deal, is expected to retire.

"A potential buyout of that remaining money has not been finalized, and situations like this can often get complicated, but the expectation is that Rendon will defer at least part of that money, giving the team more financial flexibility to address needs this offseason," Gonzalez wrote.

Rendon joined the Angels ahead of the 2020 season after helping lead the Washington Nationals to a surprise World Series win. His contract was a nightmare for the Halos, as he didn't play in more than 58 games in a season. He missed the entire 2025 season after undergoing hip surgery.

If this is the end of Rendon's tenure with the Angels, he finishes with 257 games played, having hit .242/.348/.369 with 22 home runs, 125 runs batted in and an OPS of .717. For reference, across seven years with the Nationals, he appeared in 916 games, slashing .290/.369/.490 with 136 home runs, 546 RBIs and an OPS of .859.

