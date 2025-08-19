Former Top Prospect Now With Angels Blames Yankees for His Struggles
At one time, 25-year-old Venezuelan infielder Oswald Peraza was considered to be one of the best prospects within the New York Yankees system.
He's a slick-fielding athlete with some good natural power. It wasn't overly surprising to see the Yankees call him up to the big leagues as a 22-year-old. Some in the organization thought he'd turn into an everday player with the Bronx Bombers.
Fast-forward three years, and the Yankees cut bait — sending Peraza to the Angels for minor leaguer Wilberson De Pena. With a fresh start in Orange County, the hopes were that Peraza would find his bat (and more playing time) in a situation with far less pressure.
Sam Blum of The Athletic did a feature piece on Peraza. His entire history with his former team was explored thoroughly. As Peraza remarked with Blum, the lack of consistent playing time in the Bronx seemingly hurt his development.
“It all comes down to opportunity," Peraza said to Blum through an interpreter. "I was accustomed to playing every day in the minors. That helped me — seeing the pitchers a whole lot more, seeing their stuff. Even if I had a bad day, I had the confidence I would play the next day. And that part helped me work on what I needed to work on."
At the same time, he's hopeful he can get his respective footing and make a major impact with his new ball club moving forward.
“Right now, I’m not adapted to that, I’m not accustomed to that, but I know it’s something I’ve got to learn. Because I know if I were to have the opportunity to play every day, I can look at these guys better because they’re really good pitchers. And it helps me make the adjustments I need.”
For his career, Peraza is hitting .190 at the plate dating back to his debut in 2022. He' struck out in more than 25 percent of his career at-bats. For good measure, Peraza has only seven career homers in 401 at-bats.
However, that's not to say he can't become a good player for the Halos. Peraza ranks in the 95th percentile in sprint speed. He can play multiple positions around the diamond evidenced by his range (76th percentile) and arm strength (81st percentile) all being above average.
With presumably more of a runway to find his game, it'll be interesting if a fresh start will coincide with Peraza developing into a credible professional hitter.
